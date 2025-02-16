Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes one in victory

Rulli registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 5-1 victory over St. Etienne.

Rulli had a quiet game as Marseille dominated Saint-Etienne on Saturday, controlling 70% of possession. The Argentinian goalkeeper had little to do and was frustrated after conceding a close-range goal from Lucas Stassin, which he couldn't prevent. Although he didn't secure a second consecutive clean sheet in a row, he will have another opportunity to secure one against Auxerre on Saturday.