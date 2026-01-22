Rulli was credited with an own goal in the 72nd minute as Liverpool doubled their lead during a dangerous spell of pressure inside his box, following a well timed run from Jeremie Frimpong. He also faced a steady volume of attempts as Marseille were forced to open up after falling behind just before the break. The game's key moments went against him and his side, and the scoreline reflected Liverpool's clinical edge. Rulli will look to rebound quickly, as Marseille will host league leaders Lens in Ligue 1 at the Velodrome on Saturday.