Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes three goals in loss

Rulli made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Rulli conceded three goals against Auxerre, making two saves. This marks the third time he has allowed three goals in a match this season, having done so against Paris and twice against Auxerre. He was unable to provide much assistance in the match and conceded a penalty in the second half. Rulli will aim to perform better against Nantes on Sunday.