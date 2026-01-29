Rulli was beaten twice inside the opening 11 minutes as Club Brugge struck quickly through Mamadou Diakhon and Romeo Vermant. Rulli made a terrible hand mistake on the first goal, setting the tone for the game and marking one of the numerous errors he made this season that cost games to Marseille. The third goal came late from close range, leaving Rulli with little chance once the shot was placed into the bottom corner. The terrible performance from the goalkeeper was his last this season for OM in the Champions League, as they finished 25th in the standings for 24 qualified teams.