Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes three in defeat

Rulli had seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Monaco.

Rulli conceded three goals Saturday but still delivered one of his best outings with a season-high seven saves. He made several stops to keep his team in the game but could not avoid the defeat after being exposed by a poor defense. He will aim to bounce back and keep a clean sheet against Montpellier on Saturday, a side that could help the Olympians restore confidence in their game.