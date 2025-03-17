Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes three in loss

Rulli made three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rulli had a tough outing in the Classique against Paris conceding three goals. He could not do much on the first when the defense abandoned him or on the third when Pol Lirola scored an own goal with a powerful strike. However, he could have done better on the second by getting a stronger hand on Ousmane Dembele's shot. He will try to bounce back against Reims after the international break against an opponent that looks easier on paper.