Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes two goals Saturday

Rulli made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lorient.

Rulli gave up two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss at Lorient, first getting beaten by Panos Katseris from point-blank range in the 28th minute after a costly miscue between Benjamin Pavard and Leonardo Balerdi, then getting chipped by Ahmadou Bamba Dieng in the 58th minute following yet another defensive breakdown. He still came up with three big-time saves, including a sharp stop on a Dieng header in the 49th minute and a strong hand to deny Pablo Pagis' rocket in the 62nd to keep the deficit from getting worse. Marseille has been flat-out terrible over the past month, and the training stint in Spain clearly hasn't delivered the boost the staff was banking on, leaving Rulli needing a much stronger showing ahead of Sunday's South Derby against Nice.