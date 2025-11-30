Rulli had almost no chance on Emersonn's thunderous opener in the 14th minute, beaten from close range after his defense failed to stop the run. He was also saved by the bar on a lobbed effort from Aron Donnum in the second half and quickly responded with a strong one-on-one stop against Emersonn as Toulouse nearly doubled their lead. Once Marseille turned the match, he spent long spells simply managing Toulouse counters. In stoppage time he was caught by Santiago Hidalgo's glancing header from a Mark McKenzie's long throw, as he did not analyze his position well and was beaten in an amateur way. Rulli will hope to bounce back against Lille on Friday at Pierre Mauroy.