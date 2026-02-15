Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes two in draw

Rulli made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Strasbourg.

Rulli had no real shot at stopping Sebastian Nanasi's 73rd minute strike and then got burned again from the spot in stoppage time as Marseille let a two-goal cushion slip away. He nearly came up with a huge penalty save on Joaquin Panichelli, getting a firm hand to it, but the effort had too much heat and still found the back of the net. Outside of those two moments, he commanded his box well, handled late crosses as Strasbourg pushed numbers forward, and came up with a sharp first-half stop to keep his side afloat. Overall, it was a steadier performance than his recent run, but he is still chasing his first clean sheet since mid-December. He will look to finally snap that streak Friday against Brest.