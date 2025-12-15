Rulli recorded the shutout with five saves as Marseille edged Monaco 1-0 at the Velodrome. The Argentine was sharp in denying Takumi Minamino from close range after a ball over the top and remained calm through a late spell of pressure and set pieces. His positioning helped Marseille survive two tight offside decisions that went their way, as he contributed a season high four clearances. Rulli preserved the win late in the match with an outstanding save to deny Mika Biereth, likely the save of the season in Ligue 1, and proved to be the second most decisive player for Marseille behind Mason Greenwood.