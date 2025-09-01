Rulli made four saves as Marseille fell 1-0 at Groupama Stadium, finally beaten by a late own goal in the 87th minute from Leonardo Balerdi. The goalkeeper denied several big chances from the Gones while Marseille played with one man down. That said, it was not enough to avoid a second defeat of the season in three games. Rulli still has not secured a clean sheet this season and will look to get one against Lorient after the international break, just a few days before a trip to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.