Geronimo Rulli headshot

Geronimo Rulli News: Four saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Rulli had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Lyon.

Rulli was picked apart just three minutes into Sunday's Olympico when Corentin Tolisso found the net, but he answered the bell with four massive saves to keep Marseille alive, turning away Endrick in the first half and stonewalling Tanner Tessmann right after the restart. He came up big again in the 72nd minute, denying Endrick from distance as Lyon hunted for a third and tried to slam the door shut. Even after Remi Himbert cut it to 2-1, Rulli stayed locked in and steadied the group down the stretch, and he will aim to stack another strong outing in Saturday's showdown with Toulouse as he continues to operate as the clear number one goalie under new coach Habib Beye.

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
