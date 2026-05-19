Geronimo Rulli News: Four saves in victory
Rulli made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win against Rennes.
Rulli came up with four saves in Sunday's 3-1 home win over Rennes, flashing top reflexes in the 33rd minute when he got a strong hand to tip Mousa Tamari's looping effort onto the crossbar before stepping up again in the 38th minute to shut down a one-on-one with the Jordanian attacker. The only blemish on his night came in the 84th minute when Esteban Lepaul headed one home, a finish Rulli had little chance of stopping. He wraps up the season with 112 saves, nine clean sheets and 10 clearances across 37 appearances in all competitions for Marseille.
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