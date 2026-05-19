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Geronimo Rulli News: Four saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Rulli made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win against Rennes.

Rulli came up with four saves in Sunday's 3-1 home win over Rennes, flashing top reflexes in the 33rd minute when he got a strong hand to tip Mousa Tamari's looping effort onto the crossbar before stepping up again in the 38th minute to shut down a one-on-one with the Jordanian attacker. The only blemish on his night came in the 84th minute when Esteban Lepaul headed one home, a finish Rulli had little chance of stopping. He wraps up the season with 112 saves, nine clean sheets and 10 clearances across 37 appearances in all competitions for Marseille.

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
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