Geronimo Rulli News: Four saves in victory

Rulli made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win against Rennes.

Rulli came up with four saves in Sunday's 3-1 home win over Rennes, flashing top reflexes in the 33rd minute when he got a strong hand to tip Mousa Tamari's looping effort onto the crossbar before stepping up again in the 38th minute to shut down a one-on-one with the Jordanian attacker. The only blemish on his night came in the 84th minute when Esteban Lepaul headed one home, a finish Rulli had little chance of stopping. He wraps up the season with 112 saves, nine clean sheets and 10 clearances across 37 appearances in all competitions for Marseille.