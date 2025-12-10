Rulli was beaten early by Anan Khalaili's precise 5th minute strike from outside the box, but grew stronger as the match wore on. He stood up well in the second half, producing key saves from Sofiane Boufal and then twice from Promise David in stoppage time, including a close range header in the 93rd minute and an incredible save on the last action of the game, likely being a best save contender this season. Rulli will look to end the year in a fashion manner in an important clash against Monaco on Sunday.