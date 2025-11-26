Rulli was beaten by Harvey Barnes' early finish from 10 yards but recovered to produce his second highest mark of the season with seven crucial saves, most of them coming from clear goal chances for Newcastle on Tuesday. He relied on Pierre Emile Hojbjerg's goal-line clearance from a Malick Thiaw header right after the first goal and later stood tall to deny Anthony Gordon one-on-one from Joe Willock's through ball. In the second half, he made a full-length save from a powerful Joe Willock strike while playing on with heavy bandaging after Dan Burn accidentally stepped on his head. That issue required two stitches but should not make him miss the start against Toulouse on Saturday. Rulli has now made 29 saves in five Champions League games this season, establishing himself as one of the most decisive players in OM.