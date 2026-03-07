Geronimo Rulli headshot

Geronimo Rulli News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Rulli made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win against Toulouse.

Rulli came up clutch to keep Marseille on top, delivering two key second-half stops as Toulouse ramped up the pressure after the break in Saturday's Ligue 1 rematch. The keeper handled several TeFeCe attempts with authority, logging two saves and staying rock-solid during a late aerial onslaught to lock down his first clean sheet since early November. Rulli will aim to carry that momentum into Friday's showdown with Auxerre.

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geronimo Rulli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geronimo Rulli See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
124 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 11, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 6, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
February 22, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 21, 2022