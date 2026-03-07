Geronimo Rulli News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Rulli made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win against Toulouse.

Rulli came up clutch to keep Marseille on top, delivering two key second-half stops as Toulouse ramped up the pressure after the break in Saturday's Ligue 1 rematch. The keeper handled several TeFeCe attempts with authority, logging two saves and staying rock-solid during a late aerial onslaught to lock down his first clean sheet since early November. Rulli will aim to carry that momentum into Friday's showdown with Auxerre.