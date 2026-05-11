Geronimo Rulli News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Rulli registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Le Havre.

Rulli stood on his head in Sunday's 1-0 win at Le Havre, coming up with a huge double save before halftime to stonewall Gautier Lloris from point-blank range on a free kick and then reacting quickly to clear Issa Soumare's follow-up header, before catching a major break when Sofiane Boufal's penalty smashed off the crossbar with 20 minutes left. He now sits on eight clean sheets through 28 Ligue 1 appearances this season, with this one snapping a two-month drought. Rulli will try to carry that momentum into Sunday's massive showdown at the Velodrome against Rennes with fifth place on the line.