Geronimo Rulli News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Rulli had a quiet night on Sunday, failing to record a save for the first time in four games. He secured his fourth clean sheet of the season at Angers and stayed focused, making a crucial tackle to prevent a late goal. He will look to earn back-to-back clean sheets against Saint-Etienne at the Velodrome on Saturday.