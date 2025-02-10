Fantasy Soccer
Geronimo Rulli

Geronimo Rulli News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Rulli made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Angers.

Rulli had a quiet night on Sunday, failing to record a save for the first time in four games. He secured his fourth clean sheet of the season at Angers and stayed focused, making a crucial tackle to prevent a late goal. He will look to earn back-to-back clean sheets against Saint-Etienne at the Velodrome on Saturday.

