Geronimo Rulli News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Rulli recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Nantes.

Rulli made two saves in Sunday's match against Nantes and secured his fifth clean sheet of the season in 24 appearances. Both saves came in key moments and could have led to goals for the opposition. The goalkeeper delivered when needed once again and will look to do the same against Lens on Saturday.

