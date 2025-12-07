Rulli's night was defined by an early misread on Friday against Lille, as he rushed out toward a long ball from Nabil Bentaleb inside the opening 10 minutes and was caught in no man's land when Ethan Mbappe brought it down and rolled into an empty net. After that moment he had relatively little heavy work, making only one save with Lille generating just five shots and limited clear looks in open play. Even so, the error echoed a previous costly moment at Pierre Mauroy and overshadowed an otherwise controlled performance with the ball at his feet. Rulli will look to show a better figure fast since he was at fault in two games in a row in Ligue 1, which costed five points to OM. His next chance to perform will come against Monaco on Sunday, a big clash to end the year.