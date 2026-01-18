Rulli was rarely tested, with Angers managing only three shots on target, and he finished with one save in a comfortable Marseille win at Raymond Kopa. He was beaten twice, conceding to Amine Sbai just before halftime and Jim Allevinah in stoppage time, and he could not do much on either goal. Marseille's control of possession and shot volume kept his workload minimal for long stretches. The Argentine will look to build on that performance in the significant Champions League clash coming on Wednesday against Liverpool.