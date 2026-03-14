Geronimo Rulli News: Secures back-to-back cleansheet

Rulli made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 win versus AJ Auxerre.

Rulli didn't face heavy pressure but stayed sharp whenever Auxerre pushed late, finishing with three saves in Friday's clash with AJA at the Velodrome. His biggest moment came in the 90th minute when he comfortably handled Romain Faivre's attempt to protect the one-goal lead. With Marseille controlling most of the second half, he mainly dictated the tempo and kept the ball moving cleanly from the back, securing a second straight Ligue 1 clean sheet for the first time since early November, and he'll look to carry that momentum into Sunday's matchup with Lille.