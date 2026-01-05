Rulli kept Marseille alive for long stretches, finishing with seven saves as Nantes hit nine shots on target. He made early stops on Kelvin Amian's header in the 8th minute and a close range effort from Youssef El Arabi in the 22nd minute. He also made a stop on Matthis Abline's shot that led to the opener, as he pushed the ball toward Fabien Centonze. The first half from the keeper was extremely poor, as he could have conceded two more goals to the Canaries and was not at his usual level at all. After Marseille went down to nine men, he produced several key saves but could not do much on Remy Cabella's penalty kick. Rulli will hope to rebound against Angers on Jan. 17, as his recent outings could lead to a change in goal if he cannot get back on track, especially with Jeffrey De Lange having consistently performed well when called upon for Marseille.