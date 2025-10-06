Rulli was required to make just one save in a one-on-one situation just before halftime Saturday to earn his second Ligue 1 clean sheet of the season in Marseille's 3-0 drubbing of Metz. The veteran keeper has produced 21 saves and one clearance across his last five starting appearances (all competitions), conceding just three times and recording three clean sheets across the impressive stretch. Rulli is likely to be the man between the posts for Marseille when they return from the international break Oct. 18 to host Le Havre.