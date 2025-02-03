Geronimo Rulli News: Two saves in victory

Rulli had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Lyon.

Rulli had a quiet night Sunday in the Olimpico and had little chance on either Lyon goal. The first came from poor defending that left him one-on-one with Corentin Tolisso while the second was a powerful top-right penalty from Alexandre Lacazette that he couldn't stop despite diving the right way. One of his two saves was an impressive opposite-hand stop to deny Ernest Nuamah a potential goal-of-the-season contender. Rulli has now gone six games without a clean sheet, but that could change as Marseille faces four bottom-half opponents in its next four matches until early March.