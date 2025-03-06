Gerrit Holtmann Injury: Likely back next week

Holtmann (thigh) could return for next Sunday's clash with Frankfurt, coach Dieter Hecking said in a press conference. "Except for Myron, Ivan, and Gerrit, everyone is available for the trip to Munich. As things stand, things are looking good for all three of them for the game against Frankfurt. They have already been able to increase their workload considerably today."

Holtmann will miss a second straight match Saturday as he aims to return next Sunday against Frankfurt. He has been a regular starter lately and should reclaim his spot on the left flank once fully fit.