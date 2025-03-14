Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gerrit Holtmann headshot

Gerrit Holtmann Injury: Should be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Holtmann (thigh) should be available after making a good impression in training this week, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference.

Holtmann missed the last two games due to a thigh injury but should be back in the squad for Sunday's clash after making a good impression in training. He has been a regular starter lately and is expected to reclaim his spot on the left flank once fully fit.

Gerrit Holtmann
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now