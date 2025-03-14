Gerrit Holtmann Injury: Should be available Sunday
Holtmann (thigh) should be available after making a good impression in training this week, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference.
Holtmann missed the last two games due to a thigh injury but should be back in the squad for Sunday's clash after making a good impression in training. He has been a regular starter lately and is expected to reclaim his spot on the left flank once fully fit.
