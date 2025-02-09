Gerrit Holtmann News: Fails to find target

Holtmann took four shots (none on target) in VfL Bochum's 2-2 draw Sunday against Holstein Kiel. He was subbed off after one half.

Holtmann did create three chances for his side on four crosses but his four shots failed to test Holstein Kiel. He should have more success in front of goal next Saturday against a Borussia Dortmund team which has given up 36 goals in league play.