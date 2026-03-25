Gessime Yassine News: Delivers assist in comeback win
Yassine assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Nantes.
Yassine came off the bench in this win after starting in the previous two matches, and this was the first time he registered a goal contribution in 2025/26. With limited involvement across the board, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal going forward.
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