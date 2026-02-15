Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori Injury: Diagnosed with thigh strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 11:29am

Raspadori suffered a first-degree left flexor strain against Lazio, Sky Italy reported.

Raspadori will spend three to four weeks on the mend, sitting out a few games since Atalanta are still alive in the UEFA Champions League and in the Coppa Italia. Nicola Zalewski, Mario Pasalic and Kamaldeen Sulemana will replace him in the hole, opening up minutes for Lorenzo Bernasconi and Raoul Bellanova on the wing in the first case.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giacomo Raspadori
