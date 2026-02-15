Giacomo Raspadori Injury: Diagnosed with thigh strain

Raspadori suffered a first-degree left flexor strain against Lazio, Sky Italy reported.

Raspadori will spend three to four weeks on the mend, sitting out a few games since Atalanta are still alive in the UEFA Champions League and in the Coppa Italia. Nicola Zalewski, Mario Pasalic and Kamaldeen Sulemana will replace him in the hole, opening up minutes for Lorenzo Bernasconi and Raoul Bellanova on the wing in the first case.