Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori Injury: Hobbles off in Lazio tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Raspadori had two shots (zero on target) and one corner and drew one foul in 43 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Lazio, departing late because of a thigh issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Raspadori was unable to complete the match despite being used as a sub, leaving his side with ten men in the stoppage time because of a muscular injury. He's set for tests. Lazar Samardzic and Nicola Zalewski got the nod over him in the hole in this one, with Charles De Ketelaere (knee) missing, while Kamaldeen Sulemana also made a cameo. He faces an uphill battle to be ready for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

