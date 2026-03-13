Giacomo Raspadori Injury: In doubt for Inter clash
Raspadori (thigh) will go through a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's game versus Inter, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Raspadori has been ramping up in training after sitting out six fixtures because of a thigh injury, but he's still touch-and-go for this one. Nicola Zalewski and Kamaldeen Sulemana have been filling in at his position as of late.
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