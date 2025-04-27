Fantasy Soccer
Giacomo Raspadori Injury: Late call for Torino fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Raspadori might miss Sunday's game versus Roma due to the flu, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Raspadori was in contention to start after assisting last week and due to David Neres' (thigh) injury, but he's under the weather and will be evaluated throughout the day to see whether he could at least be an option. Leonardo Spinazzola will likely start as a winger again.

