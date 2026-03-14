Giacomo Raspadori Injury: Not available Saturday
Raspadori (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Inter Milan.
Raspadori is not available for Saturday's match as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury that has already kept him out for six fixtures. While he has ramped up his work in training, he is not ready to be included in the squad. Nicola Zalewski will continue to fill in at his position until he returns to full speed.
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