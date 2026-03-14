Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Raspadori (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Inter Milan.

Raspadori is not available for Saturday's match as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury that has already kept him out for six fixtures. While he has ramped up his work in training, he is not ready to be included in the squad. Nicola Zalewski will continue to fill in at his position until he returns to full speed.

Giacomo Raspadori
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giacomo Raspadori See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giacomo Raspadori See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
233 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
Author Image
Dane Shinault
April 12, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 26, 2022
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2022