Giacomo Raspadori Injury: Returning against Bayern Munich

Raspadori (thigh) "has trained well and will most likely play Wednesday," coach Raffaele Palladino announced.

Raspadori was close over the weekend and completed his recovery a few days later. He has missed seven matches due to a thigh strain. He'll likely be eased into action ahead of more significant usage in the following fixture. He has scored and assisted once in four showings with Atalanta, adding 10 shots (five on target), six chances created and 20 crosses (seven accurate).