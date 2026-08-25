Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori News: Bags early opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Raspadori scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Sassuolo.

Raspadori opened his scoring tab for the 2026-27 season early Sunday, bagging a goal in the 6th minute of a Gianluca Gaetano assist. It was one of three shots he took in the match but was the only one he put on target. It's a strong way to start the season, especially coming off a disappointing campaign last season where he scored just three league goals across 25 combined appearances for Atletico Madrid and Atalanta.

Giacomo Raspadori
Atalanta
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