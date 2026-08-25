Giacomo Raspadori News: Bags early opener Sunday
Raspadori scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Sassuolo.
Raspadori opened his scoring tab for the 2026-27 season early Sunday, bagging a goal in the 6th minute of a Gianluca Gaetano assist. It was one of three shots he took in the match but was the only one he put on target. It's a strong way to start the season, especially coming off a disappointing campaign last season where he scored just three league goals across 25 combined appearances for Atletico Madrid and Atalanta.
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