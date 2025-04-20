Giacomo Raspadori News: Dishes out assist versus Monza

Raspadori assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in 26 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win against Monza.

Raspadori didn't get the start as the coach picked Leonardo Spinazzola to replace David Neres (calf), but he was instrumental in the win off the bench with a quality feed from the wing for Scott McTominay. He's set for increased minutes should his teammate miss more time. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays, notching 11 shots (six on target), eight chances created and 10 crosses (five accurate).