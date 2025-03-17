Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori News: Five crosses, three accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Raspadori generated two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Venezia.

Raspadori has started five consecutive games since mid-February, and they have produced great results overall, even if he failed to get on the scoresheet Sunday. Among the five games, Sunday marked his best in terms of accurate crosses, which he logged nine of despite zero assists.

Giacomo Raspadori
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now