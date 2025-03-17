Giacomo Raspadori News: Five crosses, three accurate
Raspadori generated two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Venezia.
Raspadori has started five consecutive games since mid-February, and they have produced great results overall, even if he failed to get on the scoresheet Sunday. Among the five games, Sunday marked his best in terms of accurate crosses, which he logged nine of despite zero assists.
