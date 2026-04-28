Giacomo Raspadori News: Fizzy outing in Cagliari contest
Raspadori registered two shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners and drew one foul in Monday's 3-2 defeat against Cagliari.
Raspadori filled the stat sheet in his second consecutive start over Nicola Zalewski, but he lacked touch and wasn't part of the two goals. He has sent in multiple crosses in four straight fixtures, totaling 20 (four accurate), scoring once and registering eight shots (four on target), three chances created and 14 corners during that stretch.
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