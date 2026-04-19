Giacomo Raspadori News: Gets the start in Roma contest

Raspadori created one scoring chance and recorded five crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (zero won), and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Raspadori returned to the XI after a long while and four appearances off the bench following an injury and had a well-rounded display, but wasn't very effective in the final third, failing to take a shot after firing six in the previous two tilts. He has notched multiple crosses, totaling 15 (two accurate), and corners, amassing nine, in the last three rounds, scoring once and creating three chances.