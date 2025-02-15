Giacomo Raspadori News: Hits the net versus Lazio

Raspadori scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), four crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Lazio.

Raspadori got first dibs in replacing David Neres and equalized the game in the first half with a solid effort from a difficult position for his second goal of the year. He's likely to keep starting over Cyril Ngonge and Noah Okafor given his early success. He has tallied three shots (zero on target), four key passes and six crosses (four accurate) in his last five outings.