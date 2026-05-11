Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori News: Nets in Milan meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Raspadori scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 victory over AC Milan.

Raspadori put his team up by three goals early in the second half with a tidy strike from up close, beating the goalie on the near post. It's his third goal since moving to Atalanta. He has registered multiple shots in three matches in a row, totaling eight (four on target) and posting three chances created, seven corners and two tackles (two won) during that stretch.

Giacomo Raspadori
Atalanta
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