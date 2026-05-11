Giacomo Raspadori News: Nets in Milan meeting
Raspadori scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 victory over AC Milan.
Raspadori put his team up by three goals early in the second half with a tidy strike from up close, beating the goalie on the near post. It's his third goal since moving to Atalanta. He has registered multiple shots in three matches in a row, totaling eight (four on target) and posting three chances created, seven corners and two tackles (two won) during that stretch.
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