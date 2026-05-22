Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori News: Notches four key passes in Fiorentina tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 12:08am

Raspadori created four scoring chances and generated three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Raspadori was picked to lead the attack over Nikola Krstovic and Gianluca Scamacca, coming close to scoring a couple of times despite having no attempts on goal. He paced his team in key passes and matched his season in such a stat. He has created at least one chance in the last four contests, piling up eight, and has fired at least one shot in his final five appearances, totaling 12 (four on target). He's been solid when healthy since joining in January, recording three goals, one assist, 28 attempts (11 on target) and 18 chances created in 14 fixtures (seven starts).

Giacomo Raspadori
Atalanta
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