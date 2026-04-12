Giacomo Raspadori News: Productive cameo against Juventus

Raspadori generated three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and five corners in 35 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Juventus.

Raspadori paced his team in deliveries and co-led it in attempts despite his limited playing time. He has been deployed off the bench in four games in a row. It might not be long before he unseats Nicola Zalewski or Lorenzo Bernasconi. He has scored once and tallied six shots (two on target), three chances created and 12 crosses (six accurate) since returning from injury.