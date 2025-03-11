Giacomo Raspadori News: Scores important goal in 2-1 win

Raspadori scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Fiorentina.

Raspadori scored Napoli's second goal of the game which helped them win 2-1. He was assisted in the 60th minute by Romelu Lukaku to score his fourth goal of the season. Three of those goals have come in his last four matches, where he has started them all. With six shots and four on target, these were both new records this season for him.