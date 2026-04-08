Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori News: Scores one goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Raspadori scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 3-0 victory against Lecce.

Raspadori came on in the 63rd minute in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, scoring with a powerful strike under the bar on an assist from Mario Pasalic while adding two key passes and two corners. The forward has held a bench role since his winter arrival, starting just two of his six Serie A appearances while recording two goals and one assist during that span.

Giacomo Raspadori
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giacomo Raspadori See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giacomo Raspadori See More
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
258 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
Author Image
Dane Shinault
April 12, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 26, 2022