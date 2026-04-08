Giacomo Raspadori News: Scores one goal off bench

Raspadori scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 3-0 victory against Lecce.

Raspadori came on in the 63rd minute in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, scoring with a powerful strike under the bar on an assist from Mario Pasalic while adding two key passes and two corners. The forward has held a bench role since his winter arrival, starting just two of his six Serie A appearances while recording two goals and one assist during that span.