Giacomo Raspadori News: Scores one goal off bench
Raspadori scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 3-0 victory against Lecce.
Raspadori came on in the 63rd minute in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, scoring with a powerful strike under the bar on an assist from Mario Pasalic while adding two key passes and two corners. The forward has held a bench role since his winter arrival, starting just two of his six Serie A appearances while recording two goals and one assist during that span.
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