Giacomo Raspadori News: Selected for bench
Raspadori (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Bayern Munich.
Raspadori is back in the squad Wednesday after a decent injury absence, last playing a month and three days ago when facing Lazio on Feb. 14. He will test his legs and look to impose his spot on the team, only playing four games with his new club before the injury cut short his progress finding a position in the squad.
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