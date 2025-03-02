Fantasy Soccer
Giacomo Raspadori News: Sends in heap of crosses versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Raspadori recorded four shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Raspadori was highly productive, leading his side in three offensive stats, but he lacked touch both in his attempts and in his deliveries. He's thriving sans David Neres (thigh), posting two goals, eight shots (two on target), seven chances created and 24 crosses (six accurate) in the last five rounds (three starts).

