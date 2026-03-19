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Giacomo Raspadori News: Sends in two crosses against Bayern Munich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Raspadori (thigh) notched a secondary assist and registered one chance created, two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in 19 minutes in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Raspadori made a cameo in his return from a thigh injury and took the corner kick that was eventually bagged by Lazar Samardzic following a deflection by Mario Pasalic. He might continue to be managed against Verona after a month out, but he'll eventually be the top option over Nicola Zalewski, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mario Pasalic in his role. He has sent in multiple crosses in his three Atalanta appearances, accumulating 17 (eight accurate) and notching one assist, five shots (three on target) and five chances created.

Giacomo Raspadori
Atalanta
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