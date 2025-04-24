Fantasy Soccer
Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Not with group Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Vrioni (lower body) didn't train with the group Thursday and is trending toward being unavailable for Saturday's game against the Red Bulls, Maxime Truman of DLCoulisses reports.

Vrioni was training on his own Tuesday but wasn't with the group Thursday, and that would seem to indicate the striker won't be ready to return to face NYRB. If that's the case, then his next chance to feature would come against Philadelphia on May 3.

Giacomo Vrioni
CF Montreal
